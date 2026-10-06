Winnipeg Police Charge Six Drivers in Targeted Speeding Enforcement

Winnipeg police have charged six drivers following targeted traffic enforcement between September 30 and October 4.

Four incidents occurred on Chief Peguis Trail, where drivers were clocked travelling between 136 and 138 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Another driver, an 18-year-old man, was stopped near Abinoji Mikanah (formerly Bishop Grandin Boulevard) and Pembina Highway on October 4 after travelling 99 km/h in a 60 km/h construction zone. After leaving the construction zone, he was clocked at 152 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

ADVERTISEMENT



Later that day, two motorcyclists were stopped on Lagimodiere Boulevard after being clocked at 165 and 170 km/h. The men, in their 20s and 30s, were both charged with careless driving and speeding.

Police say all drivers were charged under the Highway Traffic Act and issued serious offence notices with Manitoba Public Insurance, which can lead to additional sanctions such as licence suspensions and driver safety rating consequences.