Man Charged After Ebb and Flow First Nation Assault, Kidnapping

A 44-year-old man has been charged after a violent assault and kidnapping on Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP learned of the assault on the morning of October 1. Officers and paramedics located a 28-year-old man with several cuts to his body, and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim had been at a residence when a second man entered and began assaulting him with multiple weapons. The victim was restrained, thrown into the back of a truck and assaulted again. He eventually escaped by jumping out of the moving truck.

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At approximately 1:30 p.m. the same day, RCMP spotted the truck on Lake Road Southeast and pulled it over. The driver was arrested without incident, and officers found weapons in the vehicle that matched those used in the assault.

William Richard of Sandy Bay First Nation is charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.