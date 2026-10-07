Fentanyl, Sawed-Off Shotgun Seized in Drug Trafficking Arrest

A 25-year-old man is in custody after Winnipeg police say they caught him allegedly selling drugs on Portage Avenue.

Officers were patrolling the West End business district on Tuesday morning when they spotted a man in the 600 block of Portage Avenue believed to be selling drugs on the street. He was arrested, and a search turned up baggies of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $100, about $290 in Canadian currency and a sawed-off shotgun.

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“The Winnipeg Police Service recognizes the concerns raised by local businesses and residents regarding open drug use, drug trafficking, and related criminal activity,” police said in a release.

“Police continue to hear firsthand the impacts these issues are having on community safety and the prosperity of local businesses.”

Joel Kayo Lessard has been charged with weapons and drug offences. The charges haven’t been tested in court.