Winnipeg Goldeyes Announce 2027 Schedule with 51 Home Games

The Winnipeg Goldeyes will open their 2027 season at Blue Cross Park on Friday, May 14, with 51 home games scheduled throughout the summer.

The American Association announced next season’s schedule on Thursday, which includes the Goldeyes hosting the Sioux City Explorers in their 7 p.m. home opener.

Winnipeg is coming off a strong 2026 home campaign, tying a franchise record with 34 home wins and setting a team record with 12 consecutive home victories.

The American Association will feature two five-team divisions in 2027, with Winnipeg joining Fargo-Moorhead, Lincoln, Sioux City and Sioux Falls in the West Division.

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The schedule includes nine full weekends of home baseball, with fireworks following every Friday night game. Fireworks Fridays are scheduled for May 14 and 21, June 4 and 18, July 9, 23 and 30, August 13, and September 3.

The Goldeyes will also host games on Canada Day, July 1, and Father’s Day, June 20.

Standard home game times are 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Winnipeg will close the regular season with a six-game homestand against Lincoln from August 31 to September 5. The final game is scheduled for Sunday, September 5 at 1 p.m.

See the full 2027 schedule on Goldeyes.com