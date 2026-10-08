MPI, Winnipeg Crack Down on Rideshare Insurance Fraud

Manitoba Public Insurance and the City of Winnipeg are stepping up enforcement against rideshare drivers operating without required vehicle-for-hire insurance coverage.

An MPI review of 408 randomly selected rideshare vehicles in Winnipeg in December 2025 found 108, or 26 percent, were operating without the required coverage. Drivers had switched from vehicle-for-hire insurance to personal policies after initially providing proof of the required coverage to rideshare companies.

Since February, approximately 3,000 rideshare vehicles have been identified and prevented from operating in Winnipeg because they lacked the required insurance. MPI says the number of underinsured vehicles has declined by nearly 80 percent since February.

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MPI is also pursuing unpaid premiums and claims costs linked to past non-compliance. An initial review identified about 1,200 policies with insufficient coverage between December 2025 and February 2026, resulting in an estimated $260,000 in underpaid premiums.

Another 36 claims, totalling approximately $189,000, have been identified where drivers allegedly misrepresented their vehicle use at the time of a collision. MPI says additional claims remain under review.

The city and MPI are using monthly data analysis, increased monitoring and targeted enforcement, while rideshare companies are providing data to support compliance efforts.

Further measures under consideration include enhanced insurance verification, expanded data sharing and improved claims screening.