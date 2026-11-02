Goldeyes Extend Radio Partnership with CJNU Through 2027

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have extended their radio partnership with CJNU 93.7 FM through the 2027 American Association season.

CJNU will broadcast all Goldeyes pre-season, regular season and potential post-season games. It will be the 12th consecutive year of the partnership. Each broadcast includes a 30-minute pre-game show and a 30-minute post-game show.

“The Inside Pitch,” the team’s official off-season radio program, will also return in 2027, featuring interviews with players, coaches and other personalities from the baseball world.

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“CJNU has been a tremendous partner for the Goldeyes, and we’re very pleased to continue our relationship for another season,” said Goldeyes general manager Andrew Collier, in a release.

CJNU, a volunteer-powered, not-for-profit community radio station operated by Nostalgia Broadcasting Cooperative, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.