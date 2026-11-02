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Home » Sports » Goldeyes Extend Radio Partnership with CJNU Through 2027

Goldeyes Extend Radio Partnership with CJNU Through 2027

November 2, 2026 2:25 PM CDT | Sports


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The Winnipeg Goldeyes have extended their radio partnership with CJNU 93.7 FM through the 2027 American Association season.

CJNU will broadcast all Goldeyes pre-season, regular season and potential post-season games. It will be the 12th consecutive year of the partnership. Each broadcast includes a 30-minute pre-game show and a 30-minute post-game show.

“The Inside Pitch,” the team’s official off-season radio program, will also return in 2027, featuring interviews with players, coaches and other personalities from the baseball world.

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“CJNU has been a tremendous partner for the Goldeyes, and we’re very pleased to continue our relationship for another season,” said Goldeyes general manager Andrew Collier, in a release.

CJNU, a volunteer-powered, not-for-profit community radio station operated by Nostalgia Broadcasting Cooperative, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.


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