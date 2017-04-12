Fionn MacCool’s Opening Second City Location in Grant Park

WINNIPEG — Diners in the Grant Park area will soon have another spot to grab a cold one and a bite to eat.

Fionn MacCool’s Irish restaurant and pub is scheduled to open in the northwest parking lot of Grant Park Shopping Centre later this spring.

“The addition of Fionn MacCool’s further enhances our mix, and is the perfect place to go before or after a movie at our theatres,” said Amanda Campbell, property manager at Grant Park.

Construction on the unit is already underway for the 4,300-square-foot restaurant, which will also feature a patio.

Fionn MacCools also operates an existing location at 1582 Regent Avenue West across from Kildonan Place.

