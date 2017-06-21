Winnipeg Jets, Adidas Unveil New Jerseys

The Winnipeg Jets will appear lighter, cooler and stronger for the 2017-18 season — at least according to athletic manufacturer Adidas.

That’s how the new ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey is best described for all 31 league teams.

The new lighter material is said to reduce crest weight by up to 46 percent, while single layer perforated numbering system reduces number weight by up to 60 percent.

They also feature Adidas Clima technology, meant to deliver breathability and enhanced performance.

Compared to the old Reebok jerseys, they will also be 27 percent stronger in burst testing and up to 72 percent tougher in abrasion testing compared to the current NHL jersey.

