Children’s Hospital Receives Anonymous Donation of Tablets, Smartphones











183 Shares

WINNIPEG — With visits to the HSC Winnipeg Children’s Hospital restricted due to COVID-19 (coronavirus), young patients are finding comfort in technology, thanks to an anonymous donation.

The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba has received 21 smartphones and 20 tablets, enabling patients to text and video conference their loved ones, including those who have had to self-isolate and quarantine.

“It’s vital for the kids to stay safe while they receive great care at the hospital, but they also need the comfort of connecting to family and friends during that time,” says Stefano Grande, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

“Our foundation team went to work fast, putting calls out on Friday to corporate donors to try make this happen. We’re so inspired by the quick responses from our community.”

The donation was made by a local corporate donor, while a $6,000 donation by Red River Co-op will be designated to purchase additional tablets.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so online at Goodbear.ca/ChildLifePrograms.