Gimli Film Festival Launches ‘Manitoba Home Movie Archive’













While most Manitobans are staying indoors these days, it may be the perfect time to dig out those old videotapes and forgotten 8mm film reels. But finding a way to watch old technology can prove challenging.

That’s where the Gimli Film Festival is lending a hand. In celebration of the festival’s 20th anniversary and Manitoba 150, the Manitoba Home Movie Archive project has been launched.

“In these incredible and challenging times, GFF is excited to be able to offer this free service to Manitobans,” said GFF festival director Aaron Zeghers.

“At GFF, we are trying to make the best of the current situation we find ourselves in. We hope the Manitoba Home Movie Archive will inspire families and friends in isolation together to look through their old home movie archives, and find some materials to send to us to transfer to digital and preserve for future generations. And maybe — just maybe — we’ll find some really incredible, never-before-seen historical footage of Manitoba that otherwise would have been lost to the sands of time.”

The public can send their footage to GFF, who will transfer the materials to digital video files free of charge and return them to you.

To register to have your material transferred, visit the GFF website.