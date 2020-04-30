TELUS Donates Tablets, Data Plans to Manitoba Children in Care











27 Shares

WINNIPEG — TELUS has made a donation of more than 120 tablets to the Manitoba government to help children in care remain connected to loved ones.

The donated devices, which include data plans, are being distributed mainly to emergency placement shelters operated by Winnipeg Child and Family Services.

“Re-establishing a connection with safe and trusted family members is incredibly important for children who must come into care, and this has become an even greater challenge as we are all social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Families Minister Heather Stefanson.

Eighty-five tablets will be used by Winnipeg CFS. The remainder will go to small operators who provide services to at-risk youth, including:

• Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre (11 tablets);

• Neecheewam (seven);

• Ndinawemaaganag Endaawaad (six);

• Blue Thunderbird Family Care (five);

• Roots Youth Care (four);

• Reach Youth Services (three); and

• Jessie Home (two).