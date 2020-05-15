No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba for Third Day in a Row











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has no new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) for the third day in a row, leaving the provincial total at 289.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 28 active cases and 254 people have recovered. Three people remain in hospital, including one in intensive care. Seven people have died.

As of yesterday, an additional 814 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 33,045.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Testing sites adjust hours for long weekend

Many community testing sites remain open as regularly scheduled this Saturday and Sunday. For Victoria Day, the Sargent Tommy Prince Place testing site and assessment clinic in Winnipeg will be open, as will the Bison Drive drive-thru site. Testing locations in Winkler and Selkirk will also be open. All other locations throughout the province will be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday.

A new testing site will open at Thunderbird House, 715 Main Street, beginning Tuesday, May 19.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.