One New COVID-19 Case in Manitoba This Weekend











WINNIPEG — One new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) was reported in Manitoba on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 295.

Health officials say there are 10 active cases, 278 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 874 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 43,886.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.