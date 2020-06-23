Riding Mountain National Park Reopens Campground to Limited Use











WASAGAMING, Man. — Riding Mountain National Park has reopened its campground to visitors with limited services.

As of Monday, Wasagaming Campground reopened to visitors with existing reservations. New reservations for select areas of the campground will reopen June 27.

Parks Canada says all oTENTiks and other roofed accommodations in the campground remain closed until further notice.

Self-registration camping has also resumed at the following outlying campgrounds: Moon Lake, Deep Lake and Whirlpool Lake. Day use at Lake Audy remains open; overnight camping will remain closed until further notice.

Camp Kippichewin also reopened Monday, while Camp Ma-Ma-O-Pee will remain closed for the 2020 season.

Washroom and shower facilities located in open campgrounds will be available for use.

Parks Canada is advising people to follow local and provincial or territorial travel restrictions, including requirements for self-isolation.