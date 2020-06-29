New Interchange Planned for South Perimeter Highway











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has given the green light for a new interchange at the intersection of the South Perimeter Highway and St. Mary’s Road.

The intersection is frequently the scene of vehicle collisions and backed up traffic congestion.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced Monday the design phase is already underway, with hopes of construction beginning next year.

“A new interchange will improve reliability and efficiency of Canada’s international and inter-provincial trade flows and support the growth of our economy,” Schuler said.

Approximately 30,000 vehicles pass through the intersection daily, which is at-grade and utilizes traffic signals.

“With residential, commercial and industrial growth in south Winnipeg and communities south of the city, it is time to build the South Perimeter Highway to a freeway standard.”

The project is part of the province’s $500 million Manitoba Restart Program, an economic stimulus package to help restart Manitoba’s economy and ramp up construction in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The province says $65 million of that funding is slated for major highway projects, including the South Perimeter and St. Mary’s Road interchange.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2023.