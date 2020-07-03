Wesmen’s Liam Kristjanson Invited to Volleyball Canada’s Virtual Training













University of Winnipeg Wesmen all-star Liam Kristjanson has impressed upon Volleyball Canada.

After a stellar 2019-20 season on the court, the freshman left side has been invited to the national virtual training centre.

Volleyball Canada announced U21 men, U19 men and U20 women training groups on Thursday, which will be forced to train and connect remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The focus is on world championship qualification in 2021.

“While every coach and athlete would love to be in the gym, we recognize the significant challenge we all are facing during the pandemic,” said Volleyball Canada director of athlete and coach pathways Dawna Sales.

“It is critical that our coaches and athletes continue to develop athletes through high-performance pathways toward the men’s and women’s indoor national teams. To work with world-leading professional staff that traditionally wouldn’t be available in July to our youth and junior athletes is just one of the opportunities to extend our programs.”

Kristjanson, a 6-foot-9 product of Brandon Crocus Plains, will be one of 27 athletes participating in the Volleyball Canada U21 men’s virtual training group.

The athletes will be engaged through various sessions in July and August including support from Team Canada staff on technical, tactical, physical, and mental skill development.

— With files from Wesmen Athletics