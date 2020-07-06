WRHA Slowly Resuming Home Care Services in Winnipeg













The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says it will begin resuming home care services to clients this week.

The WRHA says a phased-in approach will be taken to ramp up in-home visits again, which were cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful and humbled by the resilience our clients and their support systems have demonstrated this past number of months,” said Jennifer Spencer, acting director of palliative and home care services for the WRHA.

“This has been a challenging time for all Winnipeggers and we are happy to have had the support of families and friends of our clients during this time to provide much-needed support effectively combatting isolation while simultaneously providing for their health needs.”

Clients who voluntarily chose to cancel essential health services and receive support from family members, over the past four months will be prioritized. Nursing services have largely returned to near-normal levels.

The WRHA says additional precautions will remain in place to protect clients and staff during home visits and clients will continue to be screened for COVID-19 prior to each home visit.

Based on personal health risks or preference, it’s expected that not all clients will immediately be able to resume home care services.

“We want to assure our clients and families that we will continue to take precautions to keep them, and our staff safe as we gradually increase the number of home visits we offer,” said Spencer.