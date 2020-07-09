Home » News » Candace House Receives $50K to Support Victims

Candace House Receives $50K to Support Victims

July 9, 2020 2:17 PM | News

  • 21
    Shares

Wilma and Cliff Derksen

Wilma Derksen and her husband Cliff speak to media about Manitoba’s Court of Appeal overturning the murder conviction for Mark Edward Grant in the 1984 killing of their daughter Candace Derksen at their Winnipeg home, Wednesday, October 30, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is providing Candace House with $50,000 to support families of victims going through the criminal justice system.

Candace House opened in 2018 and is the vision of Wilma and Cliff Derksen, who became strong advocates for victims after losing their daughter, Candace, to homicide.

“Since opening its doors in 2018, Candace House has increased access to justice, and created awareness of the impact of violent crime in our communities for victims and survivors,” said Justice Minister Cliff Cullen.

Cecilly Hildebrand, executive director of Candace House, says the funding will ensure that families who have lost a loved one through crime and are navigating the court system have the support they desperately need.

The agency provides comfort and sanctuary for victims, survivors and loved ones attending court proceedings. It also offers resources and referrals, education and workshops, and other support services.


  • 21
    Shares
Tags: Manitoba | Winnipeg

TRENDING VIDEOS