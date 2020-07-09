Candace House Receives $50K to Support Victims











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is providing Candace House with $50,000 to support families of victims going through the criminal justice system.

Candace House opened in 2018 and is the vision of Wilma and Cliff Derksen, who became strong advocates for victims after losing their daughter, Candace, to homicide.

“Since opening its doors in 2018, Candace House has increased access to justice, and created awareness of the impact of violent crime in our communities for victims and survivors,” said Justice Minister Cliff Cullen.

Cecilly Hildebrand, executive director of Candace House, says the funding will ensure that families who have lost a loved one through crime and are navigating the court system have the support they desperately need.

The agency provides comfort and sanctuary for victims, survivors and loved ones attending court proceedings. It also offers resources and referrals, education and workshops, and other support services.