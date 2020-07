A search warrant at a home in the RM of Dauphin last week turned up a stolen vehicle and a number of drugs.

RCMP say they executed the warrant on a rural property the afternoon of July 2, where they found a vehicle that was reported stolen from Dauphin. Officers also discovered 30 grams of cocaine, cannabis, ammunition and bear spray.

Josiah Jayden Yury, 24 was arrested and charged with multiple offences.

He remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.