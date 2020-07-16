Free Entry to Manitoba’s Parks This Weekend











Manitobans can take advantage of free entry into the province’s many parks this weekend.

As part of the annual Canada’s Parks Day celebrations across the country, visitors to provincial parks will not require park vehicle permits from July 17 to 19.

“As Manitoba continues to restart our economy and reopen our communities, I encourage Manitobans and visitors to our province to take advantage of the opportunities throughout our beautiful provincial parks, and the mental and physical health benefits they provide,” said Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard.

“As many Manitobans stay close to home this summer, this weekend is a great chance to rediscover our parks or take advantage of the outdoor activities you already know and love.”

The province says more than 68,000 campsite reservations have been made this year — up 13 percent over 2019. Campground occupancy has increased by 8.5 percent compared to this time last year.

While officials are encouraging Manitobans to get outside, they’re also reminding people of the importance of social distancing and frequent hand-washing/sanitizing.

Other reminders when visiting parks include:

Practice ‘Leave No Trace’ – always pack out everything you packed in.

Keep dogs on leash and clean up after pets.

Avoid busy trails. If a trailhead parking lot is full, do not park along roadways. Visit another trail to minimize impacts on the landscape.

Stay alert and secure attractants such as food, toiletries and trash.