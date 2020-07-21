Manitoba Eyes Fourth Phase of Reopening, Removing 14-Day Self-Isolation for Travellers











336 Shares

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is inching closer to a fourth phase of reopening the province’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister says Manitobans have worked hard to flatten the curve and more services could be restored as early as this Saturday, July 25.

“Thanks to the efforts of all Manitobans, we continue to lead in recovery and have among the lowest COVID-19 test positivity rates in the country,” said Pallister.

“That means we can continue our careful, balanced plan to restart our economy, give people back their lives and get Manitobans back to work.”

Among the proposed changes is removing 14-day, self-isolation travel restriction for domestic travel within Canada. Currently, the isolation restrictions exclude travellers from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and the region of Ontario west of Terrace Bay.

A draft plan for Phase 4 of reopening was unveiled Tuesday, which includes:

Increasing gathering sizes to 75 people indoors and 250 outdoors while maintaining social distancing, except for brief exchanges. Larger group sizes would be allowed where distinct groups of 75 or 250 can be separated to prevent contact with other groups.

Increasing visitation at personal care and long-term care facilities

Adjusting restrictions for faith-based gatherings, pow wows and other cultural and spiritual events, as well as resuming live theatrical performances and movie theatres. No cohorts will be required and capacity will increase to 50 percent of the site’s capacity or 500 people, whichever is lower.

Opening casinos, with a maximum occupancy of 50 percent of the site’s capacity, including staff.

Lifting occupancy restrictions in all retail settings and indoor recreation sites except for gyms, fitness centres, martial arts, gymnastic clubs and yoga studios. These sites must remain at occupancy levels of 50 percent or one person per 10 square metres, whichever is lower.

Allowing closer distancing at therapeutic health businesses and personal service businesses such as hair and nail salons where a non-permeable barrier is installed.

Allowing counter walk-up service in bars, beverage rooms and brew pubs provided non-permeable barriers and hand sanitizer is available for patrons, along with more frequent cleaning and wiping of services.

The draft plan for Phase 4 comes a day after the province announced 18 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Manitobans are being asked to provide feedback on the plan by filling out a survey at engagemb.ca and will also have the opportunity to participate in a telephone town hall on Wednesday.

See the full Phase 4 reopening plan below:

Restoring Safe Services Phase 4 by ChrisDca on Scribd