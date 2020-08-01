Winnipeg Adds Another Street to Designated Active Transportation Routes











The City of Winnipeg has added one more street to a list of nine designated as active transportation routes.

Vialoux Drive between Alcrest Drive and Wexford Street will now be one such route where motorists will only be permitted to drive one block during certain hours.

The following streets in Winnipeg are currently designated as open street routes, effective until Monday, September 7, 2020:

Lyndale Drive – Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street

Scotia Street – Anderson Avenue (at St. Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenue

Wellington Crescent – Academy Road (at Wellington Crescent) to Guelph Street

Wolseley Avenue – Raglan Road to Maryland Street

Churchill Drive – Hay Street to Jubilee Avenue

Egerton Road – Bank Avenue to Morier Avenue

Kildonan Drive – Helmsdale Avenue to Rossmere Crescent & Larchdale Crescent to Irving Place

Kilkenny Drive – Burgess Avenue to Patricia Avenue and Kings Drive

Rover Avenue – Hallet Street to Stephens Street

Vialoux Drive between Alcrest Drive and Wexford Street

The above routes limit motor vehicle traffic to one block throughout the designated area daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The city says it will re-evaluate the open street routes prior to the end of the effective date to determine if the designations need to be extended.

Signs are posted on all approach roadways as notification that motorists are entering an active transportation route.