Man in Critical Condition Following Ellice Avenue Stabbing













WINNIPEG — A man is in hospital in critical condition following a stabbing in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue on Wednesday night.

Police responded just after 10 p.m. and the victim was transported to hospital, where he remains.

Two adult suspects are in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).