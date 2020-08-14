Winnipeg Comedy Festival Moving Ahead in Two Phases











The Winnipeg Comedy Festival is doing things a little differently this year, but you can guarantee the laughs will be just the same.

As festival organizers navigate a safe reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, two separate phases of the festival are slated for later this month and into the fall.

The first phase will feature live shows with limited seating at the Gas Station Arts Centre, Wee Johnny’s, and Rumors Comedy Club from August 21-28.

Phase two will include more shows and occur later in the fall when WCF can safely proceed to record television galas. Specific dates are yet to be announced.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our audience, performers, volunteers, and staff,” said Nick Kowalchuk, executive director of the Winnipeg Comedy Festival.

“We will always follow provincial guidelines regarding audience capacity and physical distancing.”

A full schedule and ticket information for the 19th annual festival is available online.