One Additional COVID-19 Death in Manitoba as 15 New Cases Reported











WINNIPEG — One more person has died from COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Manitoba as the province announced 15 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

The 12th death is a man in his 60s from the Grey health district in the Southern Health region. This is a previously announced case connected to a known cluster and the man was hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

The total number of probable cases provincewide stands at 763.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 223 active cases, 528 people have recovered and six people are in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 13 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 1 new case in Southern Health

• 1 new case in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigations indicate the Prairie Mountain Health regional cases are mostly related to contacts to known cases. There are cases with unknown acquisition in the region.

Possible COVID-19 exposure in Clear Lake

Public health officials are advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred on August 13 and 14 (3 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and August 15 (3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) at the Wigwam Restaurant at 132 Wasagaming Dr. in Wasagaming (Clear Lake).

While the risk of transmission is considered low, information is being provided to help people assess their risk and seek testing if symptoms appear.

Testing numbers show an additional 1,376 laboratory tests were completed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 118,364.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.