IKEA Winnipeg Reopening After Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

IKEA Winnipeg will reopen today after being closed over the weekend after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Swedish furniture giant says they were made aware of the positive test on Saturday and closed the store for two days to perform a deep clean.

The infected worker was last in the store on August 27.

IKEA said in a statement it’s supporting the employee and has notified other staff who may have been in contact with them.

As part of the reopening today, all customers will be required to wear a non-medical face mask or covering. Some exceptions will apply to individuals who cannot wear a mask.

IKEA Winnipeg reopens at 10 a.m.