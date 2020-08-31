Winnipeg Goldeyes Swept by RedHawks 6-2













By Steve Schuster

FARGO, ND – The Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-26) lost 6-2 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

Fargo-Moorhead (24-27) took the lead in the top of the first when Correlle Prime singled home Brennan Metzger. Leobaldo Pina drove in Drew Ward with a fielder’s choice on a groundball to shortstop.

Nick Kahle singled leading off the top of the second and eventually scored on a two-out, RBI single from Forrestt Allday.

Prime tripled down the right-field line leading off the top of the third and scored on a single from Pina that made it 4-0.

Winnipeg cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the third. John Nester and Dario Pizzano opened the inning with back-to-back singles. Jordan George lifted a sacrifice fly to right that scored Nester, while Darnell Sweeney’s two-out, RBI single to centre plated Pizzano.

The RedHawks re-extended the lead to 6-2 in the fifth on a Kahle sacrifice fly and a Sam Dexter two-out, RBI double.

RedHawks’ starter Matthew Tomshaw (5-3) pitched a complete game and earned the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits in nine innings. Tomshaw walked two and struck out four.

Brandon Cumpton (2-3) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing six earned runs on nine hits in four and two-thirds innings. Cumpton walked four and struck out one.

Kent Hasler pitched one and one-third scoreless innings of relief.

Josh Lucas made his Goldeyes’ debut and pitched three shutout innings of relief on 39 pitches.

The Goldeyes take Monday off and open a three-game series against the Chicago Dogs at Impact Field on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at cjnu.ca.

