Jubilee Overpass, Arlington Bridge to Temporarily Close

WINNIPEG — The Arlington Bridge between Dufferin Avenue and Logan Avenue will be temporarily closed for two weeks for maintenance, beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday.

The City of Winnipeg says the closure will last until 6 a.m. on Monday, October 5. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Motorists should allow for additional travel time, and use alternate routes such as the McPhillips Street Underpass or Slaw Rebchuk Bridge to reach their destinations.

Jubilee Overpass to temporarily close

The Jubilee Overpass at Pembina Highway will be closed on Monday, September 21 from 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22 for street lighting repairs.

Motorists must use alternate routes to reach their destinations during these timeframes.