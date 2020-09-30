IKEA Canada Phasing Out Non-Rechargeable Alkaline Batteries











IKEA Canada will phase out all non-rechargeable alkaline batteries from its stores by fall of next year.

The Swedish furniture giant says the move is part of its commitment to “inspire and enable consumers to live a healthier and more sustainable life at home.”

Customers are being encouraged to switch to IKEA’s rechargeable batteries, which can be recharged up to 500 times.

“IKEA products are part of millions of Canadians’ homes and we have a responsibility to inspire and enable our customers to live a better everyday life within the boundaries of the planet,” said Melissa Barbosa, sustainability manager, IKEA Canada.

“By phasing out alkaline batteries and focusing on our range of rechargeable batteries, we are taking one step on that journey — offering customers an affordable and convenient solution to prolong the life of products and materials, while reducing household waste.”

IKEA sold roughly 300 million alkaline batteries globally in fiscal year 2019. The batteries will be phased out from all stores by October 2021.