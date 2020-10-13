Standoff at Winnipeg Home Nets Gun Seizure, Four Arrests











Winnipeg police have four people in custody after an armed standoff on Sunday morning.

While on patrol shortly after midnight, officers noticed two men — one of which was armed — in the area of St. Matthews Avenue and Toronto Street.

Both men took off on foot, but were soon located in the 300 block of Toronto Street. One man was taken into custody outside of a residence, while the other went inside.

Police say a standoff ensued and two occupants later exited the home and were arrested.

Shortly after 4 a.m., the outstanding suspect was also taken into custody. A search of the home turned up numerous items, including a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, a large amount of .22 calibre ammunition and a ballistic vest.

Police say it’s believed the suspects were familiar with the residence.

Halen James McLeod, 28, David Nelson Friesen, 36, Aaron Wilson Boutilier, 22, and Angelica Corrine Nikole McKay, 20, have been charged with various offences.

All four suspects are from Winnipeg and were detained.