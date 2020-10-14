Human Remains Found in Roseau River are Those of Missing Winnipeg Man











Manitoba RCMP have confirmed human remains found in Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation are those of Bud Paul.

Paul was reported missing to Winnipeg police on August 7, 2020.

The 56-year-old Winnipeg man was last seen August 1 with two individuals at a Manitoba Liquor Mart.

On August 10, Paul’s burned car was discovered on Queen Street in Winnipeg. One day later, his body was located hidden in deep bush in Roseau River.

Police were back at the scene of the discovery on Tuesday conducting an additional evidence search.

“Investigators believe that those responsible for the murder of Paul continued to access his bank account and use his cell phone after his death,” RCMP said in a release.

“We can also now disclose that the male who parked the vehicle prior to it being burned also discarded evidence in a nearby garbage bin. Police are still looking to identify the woman who was present when the vehicle was parked. Finding her and speaking with her is essential to this investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information as to the identity of the woman involved with the burned vehicle or Bud Paul’s whereabouts between August 1-10, or any other information to call the RCMP tips line at (431) 489-8551.

Human remains found in Roseau River on Aug. 11 identified as missing 56yo Wpg man Bud Paul. Now being investigated as a homicide #rcmpmb still looking to identify woman associated w burned vehicle. Also want info on Bud’s or the vehicle’s whereabouts bet’n Aug 1-10. 431-489-8551 pic.twitter.com/CNndboZh1U — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 14, 2020