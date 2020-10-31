349 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday; 2 Additional Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 349 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 5,723.

Two additional deaths were also announced — a woman in her 90s linked to an outbreak at Maples Personal Care Home and a woman in her 50s, both from the Winnipeg health region.

Health officials say there are 3,010 active cases, 2,646 people have recovered, and as of Friday, 104 people are in the hospital, including 19 in the intensive care unit. Updated hospitalization data wasn’t immediately available today. Sixty-seven people have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 33 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 35 cases in the Northern health region

• 16 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 34 cases in the Southern Health region

• 231 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,320 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 255,942.

The Winnipeg Metropolitan Region will move to red (critical) on the province’s Pandemic Response System on Monday, November 2, enacting several new restrictions for the city and surrounding areas.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.