312 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday; 6 Additional Deaths











158 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 312 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 6,034.

Six additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, related to an outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, related to an outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, related to an outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, related to an outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

• A man in his 50s from the Steinbach district in Southern Health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, related to an outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital

Health officials say there are 3,255 active cases, 2,704 people have recovered, and 120 people are in the hospital, including 18 in the intensive care unit. Seventy-five people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 25 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 16 cases in the Northern health region

• seven cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 26 cases in the Southern Health region

• 238 cases in the Winnipeg health region

An outbreak has been declared at the Women’s Correctional Centre in Headingley, which is being moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System. Visitor restrictions are in place.

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,697 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 259,752.

The Winnipeg Metropolitan Region will move to red (critical) on the province’s Pandemic Response System on Monday, November 2, enacting several new restrictions for the city and surrounding areas.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.