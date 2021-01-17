189 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 8 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 27,511.

Eight additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 70s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Health Sciences Centre GA4

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 3,081 active cases, 23,661 people have recovered, and 137 people are in the hospital, including 24 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and sixty-nine people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 12 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 95 cases in the Northern health region

• nine cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• eight cases in the Southern Health region

• 65 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,054 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 452,157.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.