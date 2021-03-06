71 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 32,170.

One additional death was also announced:

• A woman in her 20s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 1,114 active cases, 30,151 people have recovered, and 46 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including nine in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 905.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 3 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 45 cases in the Northern health region

• 0 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 cases in the Southern Health region

• 18 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,670 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 535,692.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.