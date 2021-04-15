Suspects Charged in More Than a Dozen Break-Ins













Winnipeg police have charged two people related to more than a dozen break-ins over the last four months.

Police say between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, residential and commercial properties were broken into, where the alleged thieves are said to be responsible for in excess of $20,000 in damages.

The most recent incident occurred Tuesday night when a man broke into an apartment in the 600 block of Strathcona Street. Once inside, he attempted to access the parkade when a witness contacted police. Officers quickly responded and arrested the suspect for break and enter charges and eight outstanding warrants.

Tamara Gwendolynn Gladu, 30, of Winnipeg has been charged with 14 break and enter-related offences and five break and enter-related warrants.

Michael Johnathan Peter Moore, 29, of Winnipeg has been charged with 13 break and enter-related offences and eight break and enter-related warrants.

Both suspects remain in custody.