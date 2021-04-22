Winnipeg Set to Begin Mosquito Larviciding Program













The City of Winnipeg will soon begin larviciding for mosquitoes as part of its annual insect control program.

“With the below normal fall and winter precipitation received over the last 6 months, there is a smaller amount of standing water compared to normal. A routine larviciding program in [sic] anticipated as the mosquitoes have begun to hatch in the water,” said Ken Nawolsky, superintendent of insect control, in a statement.

The city is targeting mosquito larvae in the aquatic stage before they emerge as adults.

City staff will use ground equipment and four helicopters to monitor and treat more than 28,000 hectares of water area beginning Monday, April 26.

Monitoring for adult nuisance mosquitoes in New Jersey Light Traps will begin on April 30 with the first trap counts posted on the city’s Insect Control website on May 3.

Should nuisance mosquito treatment be required, the city will use DeltaGard 20EW as part of its fogging operations. Daily public notices will also be issued detailing where treatment will occur that night. Residents can apply for a 90-metre buffer zone by contacting 311.