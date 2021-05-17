Officers, Suspect Struck by Winnipeg Police Cruiser











The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into an incident where two police officers and a suspect were hit by a cruiser over the weekend.

Police were responding on Manitoba Avenue just before 11 a.m. Saturday and attempted to arrest a man who was a fare in a stopped taxi when he fled on foot.

While two officers were chasing the suspect, all three were struck by a police vehicle being driven by another officer.

The male suspect and the two officers were transported to hospital and treated for injuries. The suspect was treated for internal injuries and lacerations and was admitted for observation. One of the officers sustained a broken pelvis.

The IIU is asking anyone with information, including potential witnesses, to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.