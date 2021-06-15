Man Dies After Shooting in West Broadway Area













Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot near the intersection of Young Street and Balmoral Street on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area just before 4 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Kyle Anthony Braithwaite, 29.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).