Court Battle Over Manitoba Tory Leadership Race Will Resume in Two Weeks













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — A court challenge has begun over the leadership of Manitoba’s governing Progressive Conservatives.

Shelly Glover, who came up short with 49 per cent of the ballots last weekend, is asking the Court of Queen’s Bench to quash the results that saw Heather Stefanson become leader and premier.

Glover says there were voting irregularities, including an unexplained jump in the total number of ballots after voting had stopped.

The Progressive Conservative party says the vote was done correctly and overseen by independent auditors.

Both sides appeared briefly in court and the judge hearing the case has asked them to return in two weeks to discuss whether the court has jurisdiction over a political party matter.

Stefanson was sworn in as premier Tuesday.