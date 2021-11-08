WWE Friday Night Smackdown Returning to Winnipeg













For the first time in 17 years, WWE Friday Night Smackdown is returning to Winnipeg.

The live broadcast of the WWE’s popular Friday show will come to the Canada Life Centre on January 21, 2022.

“After more than 17 years since it was held at the Winnipeg Arena, Smackdown is coming back,” said Kevin Donnelly, senior vice-president, venues + entertainment at True North Sports + Entertainment.

“WWE’s return to Manitoba with its live television broadcast of Friday Night Smackdown is evidence that Manitoba wrestling fans are among the best in the world. This event is sure to attract people from all over to take in this monumental wrestling production, and we couldn’t be more excited. As it turns out, WWE’s RAW was the very last non-hockey event at our downtown arena prior to the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, and it was an incredible success. We are grateful for the confidence WWE has shown in Winnipeg and Manitoba wrestling fans and look forward to being back on wrestling’s world stage.”

WWE superstars on the card (subject to change) include Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Sash Banks, and others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.