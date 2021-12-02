Shine a Blue Light for Manitoba’s Healthcare Workers

WINNIPEG — First, it was pots and pans, and now, it’s time to paint the city blue in support of Manitoba’s healthcare workers.

Shared Health is encouraging Manitobans to shine a blue light this season to honour the tireless work of the province’s front-line healthcare heroes.

“We’re asking organizations, businesses and individuals to once again light our province blue for health-care heroes,” says Shared Health. “Join us this December in shining a (blue) light on their effort.”

Something as simple as screwing in a blue light bulb (sold at local home improvement stores) can be a sign of recognition for the hard work of essential workers.

Pot lights, porch lights, holidays lights can all be shining examples of shared gratitude this month.

Shared Health provides tips on how to colour or paint your LED light if purchasing a blue bulb isn’t feasible.

The health organization is asking Manitobans to submit photos of their blue lights to [email protected] or on social media @sharedhealthmb.