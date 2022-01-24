Driver Facing Charges After Stolen Vehicle Collides with Truck

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after allegedly carjacking a vehicle in the 300 block of Pembina Highway early Monday.

Police say the victim briefly left their vehicle running at around 2 a.m. and returned to find the suspect in the driver’s seat. The man produced a knife to threaten the victim and drove off.

Officers spotted the vehicle near Osborne Street and Jubilee Avenue and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and continued to flee at a high rate of speed. Due to road conditions and the manner of the suspect’s driving, police didn’t continue their pursuit.

While driving down Portage Avenue, the suspect blew through a red light and struck an eastbound truck, causing it to spiral and knock down a light standard. The suspect vehicle then crashed into a snowbank, and the driver exited and ran.

A bystander helped police locate the suspect nearby and he was taken into custody.

A 32-year-old man is facing several charges and remains in custody.