Gimli Film Festival Rebrands to Reflect International Audience

The Gimli International Film Festival (as it’s now known) has rebranded itself after years of tapping into a global audience.

Executive director Alan Wong says with the expanded reach of virtual offerings the past two seasons, owing to the pandemic, it was time to rebrand itself to reflect the change.

“The name change is representative of the reach and scope that the annual multi-day event has grown to encompass and sets the stage for a broader reach of creation, collaboration, and expression while continuing to highlight and support the local film and media arts community,” GIFF said on its website.

The Gimli International Film Festival typically draws visitors from all over the world to experience film premiers in a unique beachside setting. The festival’s main attraction, the RBC Sunset Beach Screenings, are held nightly on Gimli Beach, with its towering screen rising out of the waters of Lake Winnipeg, making it a wholly unique Manitoba summer experience.

This year’s festival will take place from Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 24.

Organizers say they intend to return to in-person screenings and events while meeting all government health regulations and protocols. A curated selection of films will be offered online and on-demand for two weeks starting Monday, July 25 and ending Sunday, August 7.

