Firefighters Respond to Blaze in Lombard Concourse

Winnipeg firefighters responded to a blaze Sunday beneath the Fairmont Winnipeg hotel.

Crews were called to Portage Avenue East at around 7:30 p.m. and encountered smoke within the hotel, the concourse below and the Richardson Building.

Due to the potential for “high life hazards” when dealing with a large structure, a second alarm was called to increase the response on scene.

“An investigation was launched and it was eventually determined the smoke was coming from the underground concourse. A fire was located within one of the restaurants (with an address on Lombard Avenue East) and crews quickly declared it under control,” the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said.

Due to the extreme heat conditions, crews were rotated in and out of operations frequently. One firefighter was assessed and treated by on-scene paramedics for heat-related symptoms, but didn’t require hospitalization.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.