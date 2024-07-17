Manitoba Enhances Gender-Affirming Health Care Access

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is taking steps to improve gender-affirming health services for residents.

Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara announced Wednesday new initiatives aimed to expedite access to essential care for the trans and gender-diverse community.

“Affirming and supporting the gender identity of Manitobans is part of essential medical care and saves lives,” said Asagwara. “Waiting for care can be painful and distressing, so our government is taking common-sense steps to help patients see providers as quickly as possible. We are proud to partner with facilities like Klinic Community Health and Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg to deliver the best quality care for patients, with providers from across the system who can support them on every step of their journey.”

Key changes include eliminating the requirement for two medical referrals to access specialist care and expanding the range of primary-care providers, including nurse practitioners, who can refer patients for gender-affirming services.

Additionally, a new working group will be established to connect services across the province, enhancing access for more Manitobans. This initiative, designed with Klinic Community Health, aligns with the latest clinical guidelines from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, ensuring evidence-based, high-quality care.