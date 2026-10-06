Taxi Driver Seriously Injured in Assault on Nairn Avenue

A Winnipeg taxi driver was seriously injured in an early-morning assault Saturday.

Winnipeg police say officers responded to Nairn Avenue and Watt Street at about 2:20 a.m. on October 3 after a passerby found the driver unconscious.

The driver suffered upper-body injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance in unstable condition.

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Police believe the driver was in the area of Sutherland Avenue and Higgins Avenue when he may have been flagged down and assaulted. He continued driving north on Higgins Avenue before parking and activating his emergency lights to signal for help.

Anyone with information, including video from around the time of the incident, is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (204) 786-TIPS.