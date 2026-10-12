Gianmarco Soresi Bringing ‘Misery Loves Tour’ to Winnipeg

New York-based comedian Gianmarco Soresi is bringing his The Misery Loves Tour 2027 to Winnipeg’s Club Regent Event Centre.

Soresi will perform for a local audience on Friday, May 28, 2027.

The stand-up comedian, actor and social media creator is known for his energetic performances and observational humour. He has appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” and Comedy Central, and was named a Just for Laughs New Face in 2022.

Tickets for the show start at $39, plus taxes and fees, and go on sale Friday, October 16, through Ticketmaster.