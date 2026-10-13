Mounties Find Loaded Gun After Stopping Speeding Driver on Highway 75

A 26-year-old man from the RM of Morris is facing multiple weapons charges after RCMP stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway 75 and found a loaded firearm and a machete.

Manitoba RCMP say officers were travelling south on the highway shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, when they spotted a northbound vehicle travelling 175 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

Police stopped the vehicle about four kilometres north of Morris. The driver told officers he didn’t have his driver’s licence and subsequently failed a mandatory alcohol screening test.

ADVERTISEMENT

While officers were dealing with the driver, they received information about a man travelling to Winnipeg who was allegedly considering harming someone and had a firearm. The description matched the driver and vehicle already stopped by police.

Officers conducted a high-risk arrest, and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. A loaded firearm and a machete were seized from the vehicle.

Kadin Yankoski-Jeanson has been charged with six weapons-related offences, including unauthorized firearm possession, careless storage of a firearm and two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was also issued tickets for speeding and driving while disqualified.

Yankoski-Jeanson was remanded in custody. The investigation is ongoing.