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Home » News » Mounties Find Loaded Gun After Stopping Speeding Driver on Highway 75

Mounties Find Loaded Gun After Stopping Speeding Driver on Highway 75

October 13, 2026 11:56 AM CDT | News


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A RCMP police vehicle is shown in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A 26-year-old man from the RM of Morris is facing multiple weapons charges after RCMP stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway 75 and found a loaded firearm and a machete.

Manitoba RCMP say officers were travelling south on the highway shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, when they spotted a northbound vehicle travelling 175 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

Police stopped the vehicle about four kilometres north of Morris. The driver told officers he didn’t have his driver’s licence and subsequently failed a mandatory alcohol screening test.

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While officers were dealing with the driver, they received information about a man travelling to Winnipeg who was allegedly considering harming someone and had a firearm. The description matched the driver and vehicle already stopped by police.

Officers conducted a high-risk arrest, and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. A loaded firearm and a machete were seized from the vehicle.

Kadin Yankoski-Jeanson has been charged with six weapons-related offences, including unauthorized firearm possession, careless storage of a firearm and two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was also issued tickets for speeding and driving while disqualified.

Yankoski-Jeanson was remanded in custody. The investigation is ongoing.


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Tags: Crime | Manitoba | Morris | RCMP

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