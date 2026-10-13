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Home » News » Manitoba Providing $69K for Portage la Prairie Community Safety Plan

Manitoba Providing $69K for Portage la Prairie Community Safety Plan

October 13, 2026 12:17 PM CDT | News


Portage la Prairie

Portage la Prairie (TRAVEL MANITOBA)

The Manitoba government is providing $69,790 to support community safety initiatives in Portage la Prairie.

The funding will help the Portage la Prairie Community Revitalization Corporation implement its community safety and well-being plan, which has a total cost of $199,800.

The project includes monthly working groups, anti-racism training for service providers and public education workshops focused on community safety.

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The initiative involves local partners, including the City of Portage la Prairie, Portage RCMP, the Portage la Prairie School Division and Southern Health-Santé Sud.

“We have seen strong support at the local and provincial levels to move this work forward efficiently, creating positive local change,” said Mari Kozar, executive director, PCRC.

The funding comes through the province’s From the Ground Up – Safe Healthy Communities for ALL program.


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Tags: Manitoba | Portage la Prairie

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